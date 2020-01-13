San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 25 points in a win against the Toronto Raptors Sunday in Toronto. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- DeMar DeRozan coasted through defenders and threw down a vicious slam dunk during the San Antonio Spurs' win against the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan's dunk against his former team came in the third quarter of the 105-104 win Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. He scored a game-high 25 points in the win.

The Spurs trailed 76-59 with about 3:30 remaining in the third frame when DeRozan dribbled above the 3-point arc. He started the sequence by doing a behind-the-back dribble to open up some space to his right. DeRozan then flew by Raptors defender Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The Spurs star picked up his dribble and split three additional Raptors defenders before elevating above the paint.

DeRozan put the ball in his right hand and pulled it back as Raptors defender Chris Boucher jumped at the same time, attempting to block the shot.

DeRozan disregarded the 6-foot-9 forward and threw the dunk through the rim before both players fell to the floor. DeRozan was also fouled on the play. He made the resulting free throw to cut the Raptors' advantage to 15 points. DeRozan was also given a technical foul on the play for staring at Boucher.

"I played against him this summer and I didn't know who he was," DeRozan said of Boucher. "He was blocking every shot. I told myself -- once I saw him down there -- that I was going to go to the basket and be aggressive. I was at least trying to get fouled, and I dunked it."

The Spurs cut the Raptors' lead to 13 points at the end of the third quarter. They used an 18-0 run to take a 90-87 lead with 5:16 remaining. The Raptors held a 101-100 advantage with 41 seconds remaining, before Marco Belinelli hit a 3-pointer to give San Antonio the lead for good with 28 seconds remaining.

The Spurs (17-21) face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at American Airlines Arena in Miami. The Raptors (25-14) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.