Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered the injury in Monday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand, the team announced Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Embiid has a torn radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand. According to a team spokesperson, there is no timetable for his return and the All-Star big man will continue to consult with doctors about treatment options.

"Nobody's crying. This is not a 'woe-is-me' moment," 76ers head coach Brett Brown told reporters Thursday. "Not for me at all and not for my players. We will take what we have, and what we have I love."

Embiid sustained the injury during the first quarter of Monday's 120-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was already ruled out for Thursday night's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid remained in the game and played 33 minutes against the Thunder, recording 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He has averaged 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers (24-14) will host the Celtics (25-10) at 7 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.