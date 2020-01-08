Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (23) have led the team to a Western Conference-leading 30-7 record this season. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- All-Star Anthony Davis fell to the floor while attempting a block and did not return to the game during a Los Angeles Lakers win against the New York Knicks.

Davis took the tumble in the third quarter of the 117-87 victory Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis is dealing with a bruised tailbone. He had an MRI and additional testing on the injury Tuesday night, but the results were negative.

Sources told ESPN Davis is expected to miss the team's next two games. Davis also told Yahoo Sports he will miss time.

"You never want to see any of your guys suffer anything serious," Vogel told reporters. "We just hope and pray for the best right now."

Davis scored five points and had six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes, before leaving the game. Lakers star LeBron James said the team believes Davis "will be fine." James also said Davis was in a great mood when his Lakers teammates met him in the locker room after the win.

"I asked him if I could do anything for him and he said 'you've got to win for me.' That's what our team is all about," James said.

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also had a scary fall during the game, after taking a hit to the head from Bobby Portis. Portis was ejected after making the play. Caldwell-Pope was medically cleared and returned to the game. He said he feels "great," despite taking the tumble.

"It's next man up," James said. "It's a long season. It's a marathon. Everyone's health is more important than the sprint. If A.D. misses any time, then it's next man up. We all have to be even better."

The Lakers have a two-game road trip before returning home for a Monday matchup against one of James' former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Los Angeles begins the road trip against the Dallas Mavericks at 9:45 p.m. EST Friday in Dallas. The Lakers battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. Saturday in Oklahoma City.

James scored a game-high 31 points in Tuesday's win. Davis is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Lakers.