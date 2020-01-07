Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scored a team-high 29 points and had 12 assists during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday in Atlanta. Photo courtesy of the NBA.

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young displayed some impressive dribble moves, while fooling several defenders and scoring as part of an electric sequence during a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Young reached into his bag of tricks about two minutes into the fourth quarter of the 123-115 loss Monday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks trailed 95-91 when Young dribbled over half court and reached the top of the 3-point arc.

Nuggets guard Monte Morris picked up Young defensively before the Hawks star bounced the ball from his left hand to his right hand. He then did an inside-out dribble with his right hand, before throwing the ball behind his back with his left hand. The sequence mesmerized Morris, allowing Young to dribble around his left hip.

Morris then backed down into the paint with teammate Michael Porter Jr. Young continued his dribble, despite being outnumbered. He then pulled the ball behind his back with his right hand, before bouncing it between his own legs and back to his right hand, instead of switching to his left hand. The move tricked Porter and Morris, who faded away from the basket.

The move created enough space for Young to get to the hoop and bounce a shot off the backboard and through the net, cutting the Nuggets lead to two points.

Trae Young fakes the behind-the-back pass and goes through his own legs while his opponents search for ghosts. pic.twitter.com/8JVPEB7BI8— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 7, 2020

"He had a great move on me," Porter told reporters, when asked about the play. "It was a cool little sequence. He definitely got me on that move."

Young scored a team-high 29 points and had 12 assists and four rebounds for the Hawks. Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 47 points and had eight rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets.

Trae in slow motion. Absolutely INSANE pic.twitter.com/IbSJRpEucd— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 7, 2020

Young is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.

The Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday in Dallas. The Hawks host the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Atlanta.