Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles Lakers fan swished a shot from half court to win $100,000 between quarters during the team's 106-99 win against the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The fan -- named Evan Brooks -- took the ball for the Mandalay Bay Big Shot Jackpot promotion between the third quarter and fourth quarter. Brooks took a few dribbles before jogging up to half court and launching the shot toward the rim. The 50-foot heave soared through the air before falling through the net.

Brooks screamed and jumped on the court as the crowd roared, celebrating the shot. Brooks' high school congratulated him on Twitter for making the shot. The Lakers fan attended Colony High School in Ontario, Calif., before playing at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.

Brooks is still listed on the school's basketball website as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard. He averaged 11.8 points per game during the 2014-2015 season for the Eagles.

A Lakers fan also won the jackpot last season, with bounty hunter Suni Strong sinking the shot between quarters during a Jan. 21, 2018, game at Staples Center. Strong was the sixth fan to make the shot at the time.

The Lakers host the New York Knicks at 10:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Los Angeles.