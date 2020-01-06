Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is averaging 23.5 points, six rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George managed to make a one-handed circus shot after throwing the ball over the backboard while behind the hoop during a win over the New York Knicks.

George made the shot in the third quarter of the 135-132 win Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Clippers led 84-80 when George dribbled down the right flank with about 9:28 remaining in the quarter.

The Clippers star faced up against Knicks guard R.J. Barrett at the start of the play, before dribbling toward the rim. Knicks forward Julius Randle closed in on George in an attempt to help Barrett on defense, but George kept moving toward his target.

George eventually found himself behind the hoop, but still flipped a shot high over the backboard. The ball cleared the backboard and dropped through the net, giving the Clippers a six-point advantage. Barrett also fouled George on the play, but George missed his free throw attempt.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 34 points in the win. Lou Williams and George each scored 32 points for the Clippers. Marcus Morris scored a game-high 38 points for the Knicks. Barrett had 24 points, while Randle scored 16 points and had eight rebounds in the loss.

The Clippers host the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. EST Friday at Staples Center. The Knicks battle the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles.