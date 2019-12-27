Lakers' LeBron James questionable vs. Trail Blazers with groin contusion

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grimaces in pain during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James was listed as questionable to play in Saturday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The team announced Friday that James has a groin contusion. He will travel to Portland with the team.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that James was a limited participant in Friday's practice. League sources told The Athletic that James is on track to play against the Trail Blazers.

"LeBron basically did the no-contact portion or just the warm-up portion of some of the offensive fundamentals that we were doing," Vogel said Friday. " ... Like all injuries, we're going to be cautious about it. Certainly it's in the same area, but it's not the same injury [as last year]."

James aggravated his groin when he collided with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first quarter of the Lakers' Christmas Day loss Wednesday.

Last Christmas, James sustained a torn left groin against the Golden State Warriors, which marked the first major injury of his NBA career. He was limited to a career-low 55 games and the Lakers went on to miss the postseason.

The injury currently impacting James is on the right side of his groin. In 30 regular-season games this season, James has averaged 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers (14-18) will host the Lakers (24-7) at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday in Portland.