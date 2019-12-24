Pelicans' Lonzo Ball dunks on his teammate

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball did not care who was in the way during one of his latest dunks, throwing down the jam over teammate Kenrich Williams.

Ball's physical finish came in the third quarter of the Pelicans' 102-94 win against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday at Moda Center in Portland.

The game was tied at 73-73 with about 3:17 remaining in the frame when Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday launched a 3-pointer from the right side of the floor. The shot bounced off the back of the rim as Blazers defenders waited below to collect the rebound.

But Ball had other ideas. The Pelicans guard came flying into the area and caught the ball, over the head of the 6-foot-7 Williams, who was also jumping for the rebound.

Ball finished the play by throwing in the dunk over Williams.

Ball had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win. Holiday led the Pelicans with 21 points. Williams scored five points in the win.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Blazers. C.J. McCollum had 20 points and Damian Lillard had 18 points in the loss.

The Pelicans (8-23) face the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. EST Wednesday in Denver. The Blazers (14-17) battle the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City.