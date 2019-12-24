Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. dunks on 7-footer Rudy Gobert

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. disregarded 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert by throwing down a vicious dunk on the big man during a win against the Utah Jazz.

Jones' rim-jostling finish came two minutes before halftime during the 107-104 win Monday at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The Heat led 49-46 when Heat guard Kendrick Nunn dribbled the ball near half court during a breakaway. Nunn passed the ball over to Jones on the elbow. Jones took one dribble before elevating over the paint.

Gobert slid over and raised his right arm to contest the shot against the 6-foot-6 Heat guard, but Jones kept floating up and threw the ball through the rim. Jones had eight points and six rebounds in the win.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 20 points in the win. Butler also had eight rebounds. Meyers Leonard had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. Joe Ingles scored a game-high 27 points for the Jazz. Gobert had 18 points and 20 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Heat.

There's a 7'1 human being hidden under there. pic.twitter.com/rxx85O3FHv— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 24, 2019

The Heat (22-8) host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. EST Friday in Miami. The Jazz (18-12) host the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City.