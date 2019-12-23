Nuggets crush LeBron-less Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is averaging 25.8 points and a league-high 10.6 assists per game this season. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Paul Millsap paced the Denver Nuggets with 21 points in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (L) scored a game-high 32 points, while LeBron James (R) sat on the bench, during a loss to the Denver Nuggets Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 24 points, with LeBron James missing a game for the first time this season.

Paul Millsap scored 21 points to lead the Nuggets to the 128-104 victory Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lakers star Anthony Davis scored a game-high 32 points and had 11 rebounds in the loss. The Lakers have now lost three consecutive games.

"It's tough when he's [LeBron] is out, but we still have to find ways to win," Davis told reporters. "It's a defensive thing.

"I think our offense is fine. Defensively, we just haven't been there."

Davis scored 11 points in the first quarter, helping the Lakers to a 28-23 lead early on. The Nuggets outscored the Lakers 32-25 in the second quarter to take a 55-53 halftime advantage.

Millsap poured in 12 points in the third quarter to help Denver push the lead to 91-78 entering the final frame. The Nuggets outscored the Lakers 37-26 down the stretch, securing the victory.

"It's hard to say [where Lakers missed James the most]," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "LeBron is a game-changer. Offensive flow, defensive communication and quarterbacking and playmaking offensively ... probably all of that stuff."

The Lakers (24-6) host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday at Staples Center. The Nuggets (20-8) battle the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.