Wizards' Isaiah Thomas suspended two games after incident; two fans banned

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended two games after entering the stands to confront two fans during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the two-game suspension Sunday. According to ESPN, the ban will cost Thomas about $32,000.

Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup against the 76ers after he confronted two fans in the crowd. After the game, Thomas said the 76ers fans were directing inappropriate language and gestures toward him.

Thomas said he was getting back on defense after sinking one of two free throws when a fan had "both of his middle fingers up and said, '[Expletive] you, [expletive],' three times."

"I said: 'Don't be disrespectful. I'm a man before anything. Be a fan.' His response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,'" Thomas told reporters following the game, referencing a promotion in Philadelphia that awards fans a frozen dessert if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half.

The fans acknowledged using inappropriate language and gestures toward multiple players Saturday night, which was a violation of arena policy. According to a 76ers spokesperson, both fans were banned from Wells Fargo Center for 12 months for their involvement in the incident.

The 76ers beat the Wizards 125-108 to snap their three-game losing streak. Thomas scored 20 points in 25 minutes before his ejection.