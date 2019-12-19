Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett highlight 2020 Hall of Fame nominees

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and was named league MVP in 2008. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, ex-San Antonio Spurs big man Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline the list of eligible candidates for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced its 2020 nominees Thursday. In addition to Bryant, Duncan and Garnett, other players nominated for the first time include Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton, Buck Williams, Swin Cash and Tamika Catchings.

Chauncey Billups, Mark Jackson, Tim Hardaway, Richard Hamilton, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace and Marcus Camby are among those on the Hall of Fame ballot who have been nominated on multiple occasions.

The finalists will be revealed in February during All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The inductees will be unveiled in April during the Final Four in Atlanta.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, winning five championships and becoming one of the most prolific scorers in league history. Duncan, a five-time champion and two-time MVP selection, also spent his entire playing career with one franchise, playing 19 seasons for the Spurs under head coach Gregg Popovich.

Garnett played 21 seasons in the league between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. He won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2008 and was named league MVP in 2004 with the Timberwolves.

Former Chicago Bulls star Toni Kukoc heads the list of international nominees. Professional coaches nominated include Rick Adelman, George Karl, Dick Motta and Rudy Tomjanovich, while Jay Wright, Gene Keady, Rollie Massimino and Bob McKillop highlight the college honorees.