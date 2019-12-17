Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis dunks on top of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Kristaps Porzingis threw down a powerful dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Dallas Mavericks' win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The "Unicorn" also scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds and four assists in the 120-116 victory Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The win ended the Bucks' 18-game winning streak.

Porzingis' physical finish against the "Greek Freak" came with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter. The sequence began with Mavericks big man Dwight Powell attempting a 3-pointer. The shot bounced off the back of the rim. Antetokounmpo was in prime position to rebound the miss, but Porzingis had other ideas.

The "Unicorn" jumped from behind the "Greek Freak" and got to the ball first. He continued to go up with the ball in both hands before throwing the dunk through the rim.

The basket gave the Mavericks a 13-10 advantage.

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 48 points and had 14 rebounds and four assists in the loss. Seth Curry had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson chipped in 13 points and 11 assists for Dallas.

"We just wanted to play our game and play hard," Porzingis told reporters. "We just want to keep going as a team. Each game we want to take a step forward offensively and defensively."

The Mavericks host the Boston Celtics at 9:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. Thursday in Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.