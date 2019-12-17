Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery

Former NBA commissioner David Stern was admitted to a New York City hospital after suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage last week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition after undergoing emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage, the league announced Tuesday.

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday," the league said in its statement. "He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones.

"The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family."

League sources told ESPN and ABC7 in New York that Stern, 77, collapsed at a Manhattan restaurant and was rushed to Mount Sinai West medical center at about 2 p.m. EST Thursday.

Stern, who is credited with shaping the NBA into its current global status, served as league commissioner from 1984 until retiring in 2014. Current NBA commissioner Adam Silver replaced Stern upon his retirement.

Under Stern's watch, the NBA also added seven new franchises and relocated six other teams. The league's annual revenue from television contracts, player salaries and the value of franchises increased exponentially due in large part to Stern.

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. He also founded the WNBA in 1997.