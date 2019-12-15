Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic to miss at least two weeks with ankle injury

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic suffered a moderate right ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star forward Luka Doncic will miss at least two weeks after suffering a moderate right ankle sprain.

League sources told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that Doncic avoided a severe ankle injury and could return to the court sometime after Christmas.

"Luka Doncic will not travel to Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday. "He will stay in Dallas with [Mavs director of player health and performance] Casey Smith and receive treatment. There will be no further updates until Wednesday night."

Doncic injured his right ankle early in Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss to the Miami Heat. He stepped on Heat guard Kendrick Nunn's foot and rolled his ankle while driving to the basket.

Doncic left the court during a timeout with 10:20 left in the first quarter after being unable to get back on defense. He limped to the locker room for further evaluation, and X-rays came back negative, according to the team.

Doncic, the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year, has established himself as an MVP candidate this season. The 20-year-old superstar was averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game entering Saturday's matchup against the Heat and leads the league in triple-doubles (eight).

Backup guards Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea will likely have expanded roles in Doncic's absence. The Mavericks (17-8) will play the Milwaukee Bucks (24-3) on Monday night.