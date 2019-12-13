Miami Heat G Dion Waiters suspended for third time this season

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (C) will have to sit out until after the team's Dec. 23 game against the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Miami Heat veteran guard Dion Waiters was suspended for the third time this season after another violation of team rules.

In a statement released late Thursday night, the Heat said Waiters "has been suspended without pay for his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination."

League sources told the Miami Herald and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Waiters will have to sit out until after the Heat's Dec. 23 game against the Utah Jazz. He was already ruled out for the team's Friday night matchup versus the Los Angeles Lakers because of an illness.

Waiters' suspension will begin immediately with the home game against the Lakers and will last for six contests. The first game in which he can return is Dec. 27 against the Indiana Pacers.

Waiters' latest suspension comes after a 10-game ban he received in November for conduct detrimental to the team. He experienced a "panic attack" after consuming a THC-infused edible on the team's charter flight. NBA rules prohibit the use of THC, one of the main compounds in marijuana.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder guard was also suspended for the Heat's season opener in October for what the team called unprofessional conduct.

Waiters has been suspended for 17 total games this season. He has yet to play in the regular season and has been active for only four games.

Waiters has averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game across seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thunder and Heat.