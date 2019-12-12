Knicks' R.J. Barrett gets rookie treatment on dunk denial

New York Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in San Francisco. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Former Duke star R.J. Barrett got the NBA rookie treatment when going up for a dunk during a New York Knicks win against the Golden State Warriors, falling to the floor while getting the attempt blocked at the rim.

Barrett's blunder occurred in the final minutes of regulation during the Knicks' 124-122 overtime win Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Knicks led 103-98 with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Barrett dribbled near half court.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft then raced over the 3-point line while being defended by Warriors guard Alec Burks.

Warriors forward Marquese Chriss slid over to help in defending Barrett. Chriss met Barrett at the rim as the rookie was pulling the ball back in his left hand, preparing for a thunderous finish. Chriss used his left hand to slap the ball against the backboard. The contact resulted in Barrett falling to the floor.

Barrett had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the win. Marcus Morris led the Knicks with 36 points. Morris also had 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Knicks. Julius Randle had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the win. D'Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 32 points. Chriss had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the loss.

The Knicks battle the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. EST Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Warriors face the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.