Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss first game of season vs. Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to soreness in his right quadriceps tendon. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for the first time this season when Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The team announced earlier Wednesday that Antetokounmpo will sit out due to soreness in his right quadriceps tendon. The defending NBA MVP and three-time All-Star selection hasn't missed a game this season.

Antetokounmpo has carried over his dominance from last season to this year, averaging 30.9 points (second in the league) and 13.2 rebounds per game (fifth). The 25-year-old forward recorded 32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists during the Bucks' 110-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

The Bucks (21-3), currently the top team in the Eastern Conference, are searching for their 16th consecutive win in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. New Orleans (6-18) has lost nine straight matchups.

With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, the Bucks could turn to veteran Ersan Ilyasova. He has averaged 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 22 regular-season contests this year.