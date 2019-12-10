Pistons' Derrick Rose beats Pelicans with turnaround fadeaway shot

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose hit a clutch turnaround fadeaway jump shot for the game-winning basket in the final seconds of a win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rose sank the shot with less than a second remaining on the clock during the 105-103 triumph Monday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of the win.

"I'm just trying to keep playing my game," Rose told reporters. "Being aggressive and taking the open shots whenever I get them."

The game was tied at 103-103 when Jrue Holiday picked up Rose defensively at the top of the 3-point arc with a few seconds remaining. Rose dribbled the ball as he eyed the rim, before flying into the lane. He stopped his dribble at the free-throw line, before picking up his dribble and turning his back to the basket.

The move sent Holiday flying, opening up space for Rose's shot. Rose pivoted before elevating and falling backward. He sank the shot as the buzzer went off. Officials then put 00:00.3 back on the clock, but it wasn't enough time for the Pelicans to get a shot up.

Rose had a team-high 21 points and seven assists in the win. Brandon Ingram had a game-high 31 points for the Pelicans.

"This man [Rose] has done it more than probably anybody on our team as far as having the ball in his hands last minute, last second," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "It's a matter of time as far as him getting his timing, his rhythm. I still don't think he's back 100 percent, feeling his rhythm. But it's coming."

The Pistons host the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. EST Thursday in Detroit. The Pelicans battle the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Milwaukee.