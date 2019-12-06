New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale posted a 21-83 record in less than two seasons with the team. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- After one of the worst starts in franchise history, the New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale, the team announced Friday.

The Knicks also fired assistant coach Keith Smart, according to the team's statement. Assistant coach Mike Miller was named interim head coach.

New York lost eight consecutive games, including a 129-92 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night that dropped the team to 4-18 this season. The Knicks' 4-18 mark is the worst in the Eastern Conference and is tied for the worst record in franchise history.

In less than two seasons leading the team, Fizdale posted a 21-83 record. His .202 winning percentage with the Knicks is the fifth-worst with a single franchise, with a minimum of 100 games, over the past 30 NBA seasons.

Fizdale is owed the remainder of his four-year, $22 million contract that he signed in May 2018. Since James Dolan's first full season as owner of the Knicks in 1999-2000, the franchise has had 12 head coaches, tied for the most in the league during that span.

Before joining the Knicks, Fizdale served as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. He guided the team to a postseason appearance in 2016-17 before being fired after 19 games in the next season.

The Knicks will play at home against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday before a four-game road trip.