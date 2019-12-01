Rockets' James Harden scores 60 in three quarters vs. Hawks

Houston Rockets star James Harden is averaging an NBA-best 38.1 points per game this season. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- James Harden made history as the third NBA player to score at least 60 points in three quarters during a Houston Rockets blowout of the Atlanta Hawks.

Harden recorded his season-high 60 points in 31 minutes during the 158-111 win Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. Harden also had eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in the victory.

"I just gave what the defense was giving me and tried to attack as best as possible," Harden told reporters.

Harden poured in 13 points in the first quarter, helping the Rockets to a 38-21 advantage. His 18 points in the second quarter led the Rockets to a 81-52 edge at halftime. Harden had 29 points in the third quarter, including a stretch of 18 consecutive points.

The Rockets were ahead 127-73 after three quarters and Harden watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 37 points and seven assists in the loss. Ben McLemore had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets.

"They played an overtime game [Friday]. We were hitting everything we threw up," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "It wasn't fair to them because they were tired. When you don't have legs, it's tough."

The Rockets face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Hawks host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Monday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Klay Thompson scored 60 points in three quarters with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and Kobe Bryant scored 62 with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005.