Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has yet to be ruled out for the team's rematch against the Boston Celtics Friday in Boston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving used his Instagram to respond to criticism he received from Boston Celtics fans as his Brooklyn Nets played his former team in Boston.

Irving -- who left the Celtics for the Nets this off-season in free agency -- did not play in the 121-110 loss Wednesday at TD Garden. Fans had posters plastered on the streets of Boston featuring Irving's picture under the word "coward." Fans during the game chanted "Kyrie sucks" and "Where is Kyrie?"

Irving was ruled out for the game due to a shoulder injury.

"It happens all the time and tonight just shows how sports/entertainment will always be ignorant and obtrusive," Irving wrote on his Instagram story. "It's one big show that means very little in the real world that most people live in, because there are actually things that matter going on within it, like figuring out life means more to you than a [expletive] ball going into a hoop."

Irving has not yet been ruled out for the Nets' rematch against the Celtics at noon Friday in Brooklyn.

"It's about doing it for the fans and organization that love you so much? Think again, it's a game, and it's promoted as a fandom experience for ticket buyers and viewers at home, while defacing who people truly are as people," Irving wrote.

Celtics star Kemba Walker scored a game-high 39 points and had six rebounds and four assists in the win. Garrett Temple had 22 points to lead the Nets. Irving is averaging a career-high 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds in his first season for Brooklyn.