Rookie Ja Morant takes scary fall into cameraman, returns for Grizzlies

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared to be injured after he took a nasty fall into a court-side cameraman during a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Morant went down in the final minute of the second quarter of the 126-114 setback Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. He immediately went to the locker room before returning to the court in the second half.

The Pacers led 67-56 at the start of the fast-break sequence. Morant used his speed to dribble coast-to-coast, splitting the Pacers defense. He reached the paint before weaving around Pacers big man Myles Turner. Morant put up a left handed shot, but Turner blocked the attempt.

Morant landed awkwardly and fell backwards, sliding his back into a cameraman who was sitting nearby. The Grizzlies star returned to the bench in the third quarter after being tended to by the team's medical staff.

Morant had 19 points and 10 assists in the loss. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 28 points for the Grizzlies. T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 26 points. Domantas Sabonis recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the win.

Morant is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game during his rookie campaign.

RELATED Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant dunks over two Spurs Ja Morant has to be helped off the court after a hard fall in the 2nd Quarter. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/sIHRX4b5Yt— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) November 26, 2019

The Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis. The Pacers host the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.