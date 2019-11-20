Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George set to play together for first time

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (L) has missed the last three games due to a knee injury. Paul George (R) made his Clippers debut on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is expected to return to the team and play alongside Paul George after missing the last three games because of a knee injury.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that Leonard is planning to suit up for Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics. Leonard hasn't played since Nov. 13 against the Houston Rockets because of a left knee contusion that he sustained in that loss.

George, who missed the team's first 11 games of this season while recovering from two off-season shoulder surgeries, made his debut with the Clippers on Nov. 14. He has played three games without Leonard, who has missed five of the Clippers' 14 games this year due to load management related to his knee ailment.

Leonard was getting shots up after the Clippers' morning shootaround, according to ESPN. Through nine games this season, he has averaged 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, six assists and 2.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

In three games with the Clippers, George has averaged 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in only 24.3 minutes per game.

The Clippers (9-5) square off against the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (11-2) at 10 p.m. EST. Los Angeles will then play the Rockets on Friday night.