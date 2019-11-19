Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert won the battle of big men against Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns during a third-quarter defensive sequence, though the Jazz would go on to lose to the Timberwolves Monday night.

The "Stifle Tower" used his 7-foot-1 frame to stuff Towns' dunk attempt and send him to the ground with about 10 minutes remaining in the third frame during the Timberwolves' 112-102 win at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Towns had possession on the left wing and dribbled toward the rim with Gobert on his left hip to start the sequence. Towns picked up his dribble as he entered the paint, before eying the right side of the rim. Towns elevated and palmed the ball in his right hand as he attempted a powerful throw-down dunk over the Jazz center.

Gobert went up strong with both hands, sending the shot back to the floor with his left hand as Towns fell to the ground.

Towns still scored a game-high 29 points and had 13 rebounds and five assists in the win. Gobert recorded 16 points and had 14 rebounds for the Jazz. Jeff Teague chipped in 21 points, 11 assists and four rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota hosts a rematch against the Jazz at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.