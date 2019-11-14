Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rookie Ja Morant continues to make an impact on the NBA, most recently lifting the Memphis Grizzlies to a victory by netting a game-winning shot between three Charlotte Hornets defenders.

Morant's latest heroic act came in the final seconds of the Grizzlies' 119-117 triumph Wednesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

"Coach called my number," Morant told Fox Sports in his postgame interview. "He told me to attack. When I come off, wait, and then just attack the rack and make a play. I got by the defender and saw a clear lane.

"I just took it."

The Grizzlies and Hornets were tied at 117-117 with about five seconds remaining when Morant dribbled up on Hornets defender Cody Martin. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft did a crossover dribble before putting the ball in his left hand. Morant then did an inside-out dribble move, getting Martin off balance, before sprinting into the paint.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges and 7-foot center Cody Zeller converged on Morant as he neared the rim. Morant tossed a shot off of the back of the rim, despite being surrounded by the trio of defenders. The ball bounced several times before falling through the net.

The shot fell with less than a second remaining on the clock.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points and 11 assists. Terry Rozier scored a game-high 33 points for the Hornets. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. EST Friday at FedExForum in Memphis. The Hornets host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Friday at Spectrum Center.