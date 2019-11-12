Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took flight for a one-handed hammer of a dunk during a win against the Golden State Warriors.

The slam came in the third quarter of the Jazz's 122-108 triumph Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Jazz held a 74-61 victory when Mitchell caught a pass to start the exchange. He snatched the Mike Conley feed with about 8:30 remaining in the frame.

Mitchell did a hesitation move on Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III near the 3-point arc before sprinting into the lane. He took a few steps in the paint before elevating and pulling the ball back in his right hand. Mitchell finished the slam by viscously throwing the ball through the rim, extending the Jazz's lead to 15 points.

Mitchell had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win. Rudy Robert led Utah with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Conley chipped in 22 points in the win. D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 33 points for the Warriors.

Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.

The Warriors battle the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Jazz host the Brooklyn Nets at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.