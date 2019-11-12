Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant got some serious air while throwing down a dunk over two defenders during a win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant finished off the slam in the fourth quarter of the 113-109 win Monday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Grizzlies had a 91-84 lead with 11:13 remaining in the game when Morant caught a bounce pass on the baseline from Solomon Hill.

Morant picked up the ball and took flight toward the rim, while being defended by Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl. He went up strong with both hands and threw the ball through the rim, increasing the Grizzlies' lead with the powerful finish.

The Grizzlies rookie had nine points, four rebounds and three assists in the win. Morant's teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. had a game-high 24 points. Jackson also had six rebounds and five assists. Dillon Brooks had 21 points for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 19 points.

"This is what we're capable of," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. "Regardless of who we play every single night, we come out and play like that, it gives us a chance."

Morant is averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game on the season. The Grizzlies face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.