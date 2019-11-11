Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward undergoes surgery on broken hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward fractured his left hand during Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics All-Star forward Gordon Hayward underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Monday in New York.

The team announced Hayward was scheduled to undergo the procedure at 5 p.m. EST. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said a timeline for his return will be provided after the surgery is finished.

Hayward suffered the injury in Saturday's 135-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The former Utah Jazz star fractured his hand when he collided with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was whistled for an illegal screen on the play. Hayward failed to see the screen and his left arm got caught between his body and Aldridge's.

Hayward immediately grabbed his hand and went to the Celtics' locker room. The team later announced that X-rays confirmed the fracture and ruled him out for the game.

Hayward, who scored nine points in 15 minutes against the Spurs, is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists through eight games this season. He is shooting 55.5 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point territory.

The Celtics will play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.