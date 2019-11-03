Portland Trail Blazers' Zach Collins to undergo shoulder surgery

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins (33) injured his shoulder during last week's win over the Dallas Mavericks. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins will undergo surgery to repair his injured left shoulder.

Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey announced Saturday that a date for the procedure has yet to be determined. A timetable for Collins' return will be provided after his surgery.

Collins suffered the shoulder injury during Portland's 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 27. He has not appeared in a game since being injured.

The third-year big man out of Gonzaga started the first three games of the season for the Trail Blazers. He averaged a career-high nine points per game on 47.4 percent shooting and 42.9 percent on 3-pointers.

The Sacramento Kings originally selected Collins in the first round (No. 10 overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to the Trail Blazers.

Collins, 21, holds career averages of 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 146 games (four starts).

The Trail Blazers (3-3) will play the Golden State Warriors (1-5) on Monday night.