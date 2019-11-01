Warriors' Stephen Curry out at least three months after hand surgery

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry will miss at least three months after undergoing surgery on his hand, the team announced Friday.

The two-time NBA MVP suffered a broken left hand/second metacarpal during the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. He underwent successful surgery Friday morning at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Dr. Steven Shin, who also operated on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' thumb in September, performed the surgery on Curry's injured hand. The team announced that Curry is expected to make a full recovery and will update his playing status in three months.

Curry sustained the injury when he attempted to drive past Suns center Aron Baynes. The six-time All-Star selection had a hard fall on the court, and Baynes, who was called for a blocking foul, landed on the guard's hand.

The team said Thursday that Curry had a CT scan on the hand and would have specialists examine it before deciding if surgery would be necessary. Ultimately, the Warriors decided surgery was needed.

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

The Warriors have slumped to a 1-3 record to begin the season after the off-season departure of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Thompson is recovering from a left ACL injury, and Looney is dealing with a neuropathic condition that will sideline him for at least three more games.

Curry has averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes per game this season. The Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night before hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.