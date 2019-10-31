Warriors PG Stephen Curry suffers broken hand, posts photo of injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand during Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

League sources told ESPN and the San Francisco Chronicle that Curry sustained a fracture in the second metacarpal, the bone in the hand below the index finger. He underwent a CT scan Thursday and the team hopes to know Friday if he will require surgery.

Curry posted an image of his injured hand to his Instagram story Thursday. The two-time NBA MVP waved his swelled and wrapped-up hand with the caption: "Appreciate all the love/texts/support all that. Be back soon!"

.@StephenCurry30 checking in with his broken left hand pic.twitter.com/UFuqlamJTe— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2019

Curry broke his left hand during the third quarter against Phoenix when he attempted to drive past Suns center Aron Baynes. The All-Star guard had a hard fall on the court, and Baynes, who was called for a blocking foul, landed on his hand.

The Warriors are already without star guard Klay Thompson and center Kevon Looney. Thompson is recovering from a left ACL injury, and Looney is dealing with a neuropathic condition that will sideline him for at least three additional games.

Curry has averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes per game this season. The Warriors have slumped to a 1-3 record to begin the year, and will play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.