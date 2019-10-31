76ers' Joel Embiid, Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns suspended two games

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid received a two-game suspension after getting into a fight with Karl-Anthony Towns during Wednesday's game. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns each received a two-game suspension for their roles in a fight during Wednesday night's game between the teams.

NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the suspensions Thursday. The league said both players were disciplined "for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident."

The incident occurred with 6:42 left in the third quarter of the 76ers' 117-95 win over the Timberwolves. Embiid and Towns became tangled and wrestled each other to the court before coaches and teammates separated them.

Towns appeared to throw a punch that missed Embiid, who later poked Towns in the eye with his thumb. The All-Star centers were tossed from the game after a video review by the officials.

76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who appeared to have a chokehold on Towns while restraining him on the floor, was not disciplined for his role in the brawl.

Embiid, who exchanged insults with Towns on social media after the game, will begin serving his suspension Saturday, when the 76ers travel to play the Portland Trail Blazers. Towns' suspension will also begin Saturday, when Minnesota plays the Washington Wizards.

Towns has averaged 27.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in four contests this season. Embiid is averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games this year.