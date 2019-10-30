Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out vs. Jazz for load management

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss his first game of the season Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz to stay rested throughout the season.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Leonard will return for Thursday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. It's the first game that the two-time NBA Finals MVP will miss this season due to load management.

Rivers said the team will determine Leonard's rest days on a "case-by-case" basis. The Clippers officially listed him as out due to "load management, knee," fulfilling a new requirement by the NBA to list a specific body part on the injury report.

"Our goal is to have him playing and being fresh all year, and we're doing that so far," Rivers said. "I keep saying this: He's not the only guy we're having those conversations with, and every team is doing it. We're just trying to do it, I don't know, I'm trying to say more efficiently than others. But we're learning as we go."

Leonard played in only 60 regular-season games last season while leading the Toronto Raptors to an NBA title. He saw action in every playoff contest and averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Through four games this season, Leonard has averaged 27 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.