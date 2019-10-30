Lakers' Anthony Davis posts 40-20 night in blowout of Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is averaging 28.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis notched 40 points and 20 rebounds in a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Davis led the Lakers to their 120-91 victory at Staples Center in Los Angeles. LeBron James posted 23 points and eight assists for the Lakers.

"It's an honor [to be in] great company," Davis told reporters. "To be here part of this franchise and do something like that and be on a list with those legends means a lot to me. But what's more important is that I'm happy we got the win."

The Grizzlies broke out with a 15-2 run to start the game. Dillon Brooks paced the Grizzlies in the first quarter, leading to a 32-27 edge. Davis logged 16 points in the first frame. James led the Lakers with six points in the second quarter, making the score 49-47 at halftime.

The Lakers outscored Memphis 39-20 in the third quarter -- using a 22-0 run -- to increase their lead to 88-67. Davis scored 20 points in the third quarter. The Lakers closed out the game by outscoring the Grizzlies 32-24 in the fourth frame.

"I don't even think [Davis] has scratched the surface yet," James said. "I think we are all still getting comfortable with one another."

Rookie Ja Morant led Memphis with 16 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The Lakers next face the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the Grizzlies host the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday.