Indiana Pacers beat Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets for first win of season

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Domantas Sabonis led the way with 29 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-108 on Wednesday night at Barclays Center for their first win this season.

Sabonis shot 11-of-18 from the floor and finished with eight rebounds and four assists to send the Nets to their second consecutive loss. Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb returned to the starting lineup and scored 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon came close to a triple-double with 21 points, 13 assists and eight boards for Indiana. T.J. Warren added 20 points and three rebounds.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving led the Nets (1-3) with 28 points. He shot 11-of-20 from the field and had seven rebounds and six assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points and seven assists in 27 minutes off the bench. Caris LeVert had 15 points and sharpshooter Joe Harris had 13.

The Pacers (1-3) took a 90-83 lead into the fourth quarter after Sabonis and Lamb each scored seven points in the third frame. Indiana took its largest lead of the game when Brogdon's 3-pointer with 4:43 remaining gave the Pacers a 112-96 advantage.

Indiana center Myles Turner sprained his right ankle in the first quarter and was helped to the locker room. The team listed him as questionable to return before ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

Victor Oladipo (right knee) and Edmond Sumner (right hand) were out for the Pacers. Nets forwards Wilson Chandler (suspension) and Kevin Durant (right Achilles) missed Wednesday night's game.

The Pacers will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Nets will host the Houston Rockets on Friday.