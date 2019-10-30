Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young received Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for the first week of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sustained a sprained ankle during a loss to the Miami Heat and could miss several weeks of action.

Young picked up the right ankle injury in the second quarter of the 112-97 loss Tuesday at American Airlines Arena in Miami. He scored five points and had two assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes before exiting the game.

League sources told The Athletic Young could miss two weeks due to the injury. League sources told ESPN X-rays were negative on the ankle, and there is optimism that the injury isn't serious. Young is expected to get an MRI on the ankle Wednesday.

Young was driving toward the rim during the injury sequence. He picked up his dribble and ran through the paint before running up on Heat star Justise Winslow.

Young lost control of the ball, while in the air, before landing on Winslow's foot. His right ankle twisted as he landed. Young laid on the floor and was in obvious pain as he was tended to by the Hawks' medical staff. He was then taken to the locker room and declared out for the remainder of the contest.

"I got it looked at," Young told reporters after the game. "We are trying to see what's all wrong with it. Right now it will be day-to-day. We will see how [Wednesday] feels and go from there."

Young was the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the season after posting 34 points and nine assists per game through his first three games. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

"Praise the man above through the good and the bad. Be back soon," Young wrote Tuesday on his social media accounts.

The Hawks (2-2) host the Heat (3-1) at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.