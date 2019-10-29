Raptors' Fred VanVleet sends Magic's Markelle Fultz flying with crossover

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sent Orland Magic guard Markelle Fultz tumbling with a devastating crossover dribble before drilling a 3-pointer in the third quarter of a victory.

The play occurred with 5:28 remaining in the frame Monday in Toronto. VanVleet had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds in the 104-95 win.

VanVleet caught a pass from Pascal Siakam at the start of the sequence. He dribbled toward the lane while being closely guarded by Fultz. VanVleet ran to his right and used his right hand to dribble the ball back between his legs, while halting his progress toward the rim. Fultz wasn't ready for the quick stop and lost his balance. The Magic guard fell to the ground, giving VanVleet a wide-open look. VanVleet drilled the shot, giving the Raptors a 65-52 edge.

"I finally got one [a 3-pointer]," VanVleet told reporters. "It was probably the most-difficult one of them all."

Fultz had 13 points, five assists and two rebounds in the loss. Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 26 points in the win. Jonathan Isaac paced the Magic with 24 points.

The Magic host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Orlando. The Raptors host the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto.