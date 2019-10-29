Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a game-high 36 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in a win against the Atlanta Hawks Monday in Atlanta. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Star center Joel Embiid erased John Collins with a powerful one-handed slam during a Philadelphia 76ers win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The dunk came in the third quarter of the 105-103 triumph Monday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"He was our crown jewel in a blatant way [Monday]," 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters. "We have talent, no doubt, but he emerged in significant ways throughout the game ... Joel Embiid carried us tonight and we needed him particularly, offensively."

Atlanta owned a 69-68 lead with 9:05 remaining in the quarter when Embiid caught a pass outside the 3-point arc. He threw a shot fake on center Alex Len before dribbling into the paint. Embiid picked up his dribble and flew toward the rim, with the ball in his right hand.

Collins also stepped toward the rim, attempting to contest the Embiid shot. Embiid disregarded the defense and threw the ball through the rim with authority. Embiid then stared Collins down before doing a celebratory shimmy dance.

"Any time you have something like that happen, a big block or a dunk like that, it sparks everything," Embiid said. "And everybody just follows. That's something I pride myself on doing ... I think it changed the momentum."

Embiid had a game-high 36 points and 13 rebounds in the win. He also had five assists, three steals and a block for the 76ers. Collins had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points and nine assists.

The 76ers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Hawks battle the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena in Miami.