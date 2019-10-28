Detroit Pistons' Markieff Morris fined $35K for offensive language

Former Washington Wizards and current Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris was fined for directing abusive comments toward a referee during Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris was fined $35,000 for using offensive language during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine Monday. The league said Morris was disciplined for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official.

The incident occurred in the first quarter of the Pistons' 117-111 loss to the 76ers on Saturday in Detroit. Midway through the opening frame, Morris was called for a foul after attempting to stop Tobias Harris in transition.

Morris, 30, was subbed out of the game by Pistons head coach Dwane Casey. Harris sank his second free throw before the Pistons prepared to take the ball up the court.

At that point, an official handed Morris a technical foul after he appeared to direct comments at the referee.

Morris, who struggled in the Pistons' first two games, finished with 17 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes against the 76ers. He is averaging 10.7 points per game in his first season in Detroit.

Morris had eight points on 3-of-5 shooting during the Pistons' 96-94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Detroit will play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.