Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a game-high 26 points in a win against the New York Knicks Friday in Brooklyn. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving nailed a clutch 3-pointer to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks, before giving his jersey to his dad.

Irving had a game-high 26 points in the 113-109 win Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Knicks led the Nets 109-108 before Irving hit the shot with about 22 seconds remaining.

"I just had to get to my spot and make sure my elbow was pointed," Irving told the YES Network. "Thankfully it went in."

Irving dribbled the ball above the 3-point arc while being defended by Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett. The Nets star slowly dribbled up the right flank before doing a lightning-quick side step to his right and launching a shot from downtown. Barrett was caught off-guard by the move, allowing Irving to get enough space for the shot.

The Nets star swished the attempt, giving his team a 111-109 edge. Spence Dinwiddie made two free throws in the final seconds to make the score final.

"That was a heck of a step-back he hit on the right side," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Irving. "That was some shot. I'm happy for him. I thought that he played really well."

Irving walked over to his dad after the game and took off his jersey before handing it to him and exchanging an embrace.

Dinwiddie had 20 points in the win. Alonzo Trier had 22 points for the Knicks. Julius Randle had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The Knicks host the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Nets face the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. Sunday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.