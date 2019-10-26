Lakers' LeBron James tosses alley-oop to Anthony Davis vs. Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James (L) and Anthony Davis (R) combined for 53 points in a win against the Utah Jazz Friday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis teamed up for a smooth alley-oop slam during a win against the Utah Jazz.

Davis and James went aerial in the third quarter of the 95-86 victory Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers held a 52-45 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the frame before the scoring sequence.

"LeBron was going downhill and I was rolling to the basket so it was a tough cover for Utah," Davis told reporters.

Lakers guard Avery Bradley bounced a pass to James at the start of the play. James caught the pass outside the 3-point arc, with his back to the basket and Jazz defender Jeff Green. The Lakers star then rolled to the right flank and dribbled into the lane. James drew several more defenders before lobbing a one-handed pass toward the rim.

The ball floated ahead for Davis, who jumped up and smashed it through the rim with his right hand.

"We are aggressive players no matter what," James said. "We have the ability to play from the perimeter and the ability to play in the paint. For me it doesn't matter who it is [defending]. If I have an angle, I'm going to try to make a play at the rim or finish around a defender."

James had a game-high 32 points, in addition to 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers. Davis had 21 points, seven boards and five blocks in the win. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 24 points.

The Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets at 9:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Staples Center . The Jazz host the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.