Jimmy Butler has yet to play for the Miami Heat since joining the team in a July trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. Photo courtesy of NBA Media

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss the team's two-game road trip after the birth of his daughter.

Butler's daughter was born Wednesday. The Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday in Milwaukee before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday in Minneapolis. Miami returns home to take on the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday at American Airlines Arena. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler would not travel with the team when meeting with the media Friday.

"Jimmy is now the proud father of a baby daughter," Spoelstra said. "I'll let him give you the details. It has been unbelievable news. We are really excited to add his daughter to the Heat family."

Butler missed what would have been his Heat debut, when the team beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-101 in its season-opener Wednesday in Miami. The Heat traded for Butler in July.

Butler, 30, averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season in 55 appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers. He also posted 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 10 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season before being traded to the 76ers in November.

Butler is under contract through 2021 and has a player option for $37.6 million in 2022.