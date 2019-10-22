Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry isn't a Hall of Famer yet

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) is widely-known as one of the best shooters in NBA history. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry still has some work to do when it comes to getting into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jordan -- widely regarded as the greatest basketball player ever -- made the comments Monday during an appearance on Today. Curry -- arguably the best shooter of all time -- is entering his 11th season with the Golden State Warriors. The six-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Finals champion already sits at No. 3 all-time in made career 3-pointers.

Jordan spoke about Curry after saying he would choose Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon and James Worthy for a pick-up game if he could choose any former or current players.

"So Steph Curry shouldn't be offended when he watches this?" Today's Craig Melvin asked.

"I hope not. [Curry] is still a great player," Jordan said. "Not a Hall of Famer yet though. He's not."

Jordan, 56, also spoke about being a first-time grandfather, philanthropy, his tequila line and more. The six-time NBA Finals champion and five-time NBA MVP was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game during his NBA tenure. Curry has averaged 23.5 points, 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game during his career.

Curry has a 99.98 percent Hall of Fame probability, according to Basketball Reference. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are the only active players with a better chance to get into the Hall of Fame.