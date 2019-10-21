PG Dejounte Murray signs contract extension with San Antonio Spurs

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray signed a multiyear contract extension with the franchise, the team announced Monday.

Per team policy, the Spurs didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement. League sources told ESPN that Murray signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the team, with bonuses that can push the deal to $70 million.

Murray, 23, is part of the NBA's 2016 draft class that was eligible to sign rookie extension deals before Monday's 6 p.m. EDT deadline. The Spurs selected him with the No. 29 overall pick that year.

The point guard out of the University of Washington sat out all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. He joins a young Spurs backcourt that consists of Lonnie Walker, Bryn Forbes and Derrick White.

Murray appeared in 81 games (48 starts) for the Spurs in the 2017-18 campaign, averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 assists per game. He became the youngest player in NBA history to make an All-Defensive Team during the 2017-18 season after recording 97 steals and 31 blocks.

The Spurs open their regular-season schedule against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.