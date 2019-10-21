Indiana Pacers sign Domantas Sabonis to four-year, $77 million deal

Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis' deal could be worth up to $85 million with bonuses. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers signed big man Domantas Sabonis to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Per team policy, the Pacers didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement. League sources told ESPN that Sabonis reached a four-year, $77 million guaranteed extension with the franchise. The deal could be worth up to $85 million with bonuses.

"I'm very excited to remain with the Pacers, this is where I wanted to be," Sabonis said in a statement. "I appreciate the organization showing their confidence in me, and I'm ready to be part of what's going to be a great year for our team."

Sabonis, 23, is part of the NBA's 2016 draft class that was eligible to sign rookie extension deals before Monday's 6 p.m. EDT deadline. The Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 11 overall pick that year before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a draft-night deal.

Sabonis then was sent to the Pacers as part of the Paul George trade in 2017.

You absolutely, 100%, LOVE to see it pic.twitter.com/NwmOxic8xW— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 21, 2019

"We love the toughness that Domantas brings to our team, and we can't wait to see him play in his expanded role this year," Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. "He's had so much growth in his career, and we're excited for what that means for his future, as well as the future of our team."

Sabonis is entering this year fresh off his best NBA season, averaging 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Pacers in the 2018-19 campaign. He shot 59 percent from the field, which ranked seventh in the league.