Raptors agree to $130M extension with Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was voted the Most Improved Player for the 2018-2019 season. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a $130 million contract extension with forward Pascal Siakam.

Siakam's agents informed ESPN of the deal Saturday. The Raptors completed the four-year extension ahead of Monday's deadline for 2016 NBA Draft class extensions.

Siakam joined the Raptors as the No. 27 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward averaged a career-high 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 80 games last season for the Raptors. Siakam, 25, posted 19 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the Raptors run to the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Raptors host the New Orleans Pelicans in their first game of the season at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.