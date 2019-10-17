Lakers' LeBron James gets circus assist for 3-pointer

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James had 18 points and 11 assists in a preseason win against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James assisted a 3-pointer with a circus pass while blindly throwing the ball into the corner for Danny Green during a preseason win against the Golden State Warriors.

The play came with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter of the 126-93 victory Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lakers star Anthony Davis ripped down a rebound to spark a fast break during the sequence. Davis hit James with a pass near half-court before James picked up the ball and weaved toward the basket.

James jumped toward the rim while surrounded by defenders. He turned his body to the left before flipping the ball back with his right hand. The pass hit Green in the corner. The Lakers sharpshooter eyed the rim and netted the wide-open look from downtown.

"[Davis] saw me streaking down the middle and gave me a great outlet pass in the middle, where I was able to continue my momentum," James told reporters.

"Then it was my obligation to attack the rim and try to attract as many defenders as possible, then find [Green]. I had to get it to him some way, somehow. I didn't know it was going to result in that ... I wanted to get it to him on time and on target. He did what he is known to do, that's knock down open threes."

Green had eight points and made two 3-pointers in the victory. James had 18 points, 11 assists and four rebounds for the Lakers. Davis had eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Avery Bradley hit 4-of-5 shots from downtown in the win.

"It was a lot of pressure on that one, even though nobody was near me but it was probably the most pressure I had in a long time to make a shot ... luckily that one dropped," Green said.

D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 23 points for the Warriors.

The Lakers face the Warriors in another preseason game at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco.