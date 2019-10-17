Emotional Michael Jordan opens first of two Charlotte medical clinics

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Six-time NBA champion and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan gave back to his home state by unveiling the first of two medical clinics in Charlotte, N.C.

The clinics, funded by Jordan and his family, aim to provide care to underprivileged members of the community. On Thursday, the former Chicago Bulls star attended the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic and became emotional when discussing the opening of the facility.

"This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years," Jordan told reporters at the event. "It's not the financials but [it's] from the heart -- a passion from what this city, this state has given back to me. I can never repay what you have given to me, but this is a start.

"I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community. My mother, my brothers, my daughter, my grandson, we all represent the name Michael Jordan."

The clinic, which is located in a lower-income area of the city, will provide primary and preventative care to economically disadvantaged individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Jordan, who was raised in the state and starred collegiately at the University of North Carolina, has been the majority owner of the Hornets since 2010. He first announced the $7 million donation in 2017.