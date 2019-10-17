Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal manned a mustard station, swung a tiny golf club and danced with maracas while explaining cruise line safety guidelines in a recent promotional video.

O'Neal starred in the video, releasing Wednesday by Carnival Cruise Lines. The 7-foot-1 Los Angeles Lakers legend began the video by answering a phone and introducing himself as the chief fun officer. He went on to introduce several Carnival employees, who detailed safety protocol for potential guests.

The employees mentioned muster stations, areas for guests and cruise ship crew members to assemble in the event of an emergency.

O'Neal said when he first heard of the muster stations, he thought the company was referring to mustard stations. He showed off his personalized mustard station, which included about 100 varieties of the condiment. O'Neal then used multiple mustards for a hot dog.

O'Neal also showed off his golf game, using a tiny golf club to practice his stroke on a tiny course that was sitting on a desk. He ended the video by telling potential guests to be safe, before dancing around with a set of maracas.

O'Neal, 47, made nearly $300 million in salary during his decorated NBA career. He is worth about $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He accumulated that fortune through dozens of endorsement ventures, including: Pepsi, Wheaties, Reebok, Oreos, Burger King, Icy Hot, Taco Bell and more.

O'Neal now works as an analysts for TNT's Inside the NBA, alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. The group made an appearance on Conan on TBS in 2015, revealing the O'Neal gives them freebies he receives from the promotions as gifts for the holidays.

O'Neal is also the owner of more than 150 Five Guys Burger restaurants, a carwash chain, fitness centers, nightclubs and Auntie Anne's pretzel stands. He joined the Papa Johns board of directors in March.